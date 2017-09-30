Hugh Hefner Left Wife Crystal $5 Million Dollars And A Lavish House

Hugh Hefner was generous towards his much younger final wife Crystal Harris, leaving her with five million dollars and a lavish home, according to a new report.

The Playboy founder, who died at age 91 on Wednesday, made sure Harris would be taken care of right after they married in 2012.

Hefner reportedly bought a 5,900 square foot Hollywood Hills house for Harris in 2013.

Plus, sources reportedly said that in the girlie magazine mogul’s estate plan, he provided $5 million for Harris as part of a prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle.

PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner Through The Years

Although it had been surmised Harris might be left with nothing in the famed pajama boy’s will, in fact, she will be set for life. Radar reported that a source said Harris would definitely be provided for.

However, the bulk of his estate will go to his kids. It’s enormous and RadarOline.com has learned from various reports, his multi-million-dollar legacy will be divided between his four kids: Cooper, Marston, David and Christie.

According to the Daily Mail, Hef was well worth over $200M at the time of his death and still owned 35 percent of Playboy. His son Cooper is taking over his duties.

Blonde beauty Harris, who at 31 was 60 years younger than Hef, will walk away with $5 million dollars and the four bedroom, five bath house with an infinity pool.

PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner Introduces Playmate Of The Year Dani Mathers’ Nude Photos At A Playboy Mansion Party

As Radar has reported, Hefner’s incredible life included many highs and lows, including divorces. He claimed to have slept with more than 1,000 women.

In his final interview, Hefner said he was very blessed.

According to sources, Hefner stayed with Harris because he didn’t want to be alone.

She had initially called off her wedding to Hef five days before they were set to marry.

But they did wind up tying the knot and a source told Radar she might have played the role of a companion.

“I understand why he was with her… he didn’t want to end up alone and he was tired of switching girls,” the pal of Hefner revealed to Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.