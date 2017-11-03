‘House Of Cards’ Crew Members Band Together To Take Down Kevin Spacey

With a new feeling of empowerment, crew members on Kevin Spacey’s hit show House of Cards are hammering the lead actor with sexual assault allegationss.

In fact, in a show of unity, eight of them spoke anonymously with CNN, and described a work environment where Spacey was the “predator,” and often allegedly targeted young male employees as his prey.

One former production assistant claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him while driving the star to set. The P.A. revealed that as they neared their destination, Spacey, who was driving, put his hands down the assistant’s pants. The production assistant told CNN that the touching was nonconsensual.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

“I was in a state of shock,” he claimed. “He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there.”

The assault did not stop once they arrived on set, as the unnamed assistant found himself cornered after helping Spacey into his trailer.

“I told him, ‘I don’t think I’m ok with this, I don’t think I’m comfortable with this,'” the production assistant alleged, angering the star to the point that he left the show for the rest of the day.

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

“I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him, and that my experience was one of many, and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position,” he said. “It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors.”

Many of the crew members admit they stayed quiet for fear of career repercussions. But ever since Broadway star Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him at 14, others have been quick to speak up.

In the wake of the allegations, Netflix has folded its House of Cards, suspending the show and announcing its upcoming season would be its last.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

And Spacey is finding his own form of help. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” his rep told Variety. “No other information is available at this time.”

Story Developing

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.