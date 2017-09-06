Hillary Clinton Slams Matt Lauer For Debate Behavior: ‘I Was Physically Sick!’

Hillary Clinton is no fan of Matt Lauer!

In a copy of the former presidential candidate’s new memoir, What Happened, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, she digs into the Today host for his questioning at the “Commander in Chief Forum” before the election last September.

Though the event was slated to showcase the candidates’ thoughts on foreign policy, Lauer immediately brought up Clinton’s email scandal, and stayed on the subject for nearly her entire 30-minute interview — which she found “disappointing but predictable.”

“Now I was ticked off. NBC knew exactly what it was doing here. The network was treating this like an episode of The Apprentice, in which [Donald] Trump stars and ratings soar,” she writes. “Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush. What a waste of time.”

While Clinton, 69, denies rumors she stormed off stage in anger at the end of her segment, she admits she had some very unkind thoughts about Lauer, 59.

“I can’t say I didn’t fantasize about shaking some sense into Lauer while I was out there,” she confesses.

When Trump took the stage, Clinton says she was appalled at Lauer’s “soft-pedal” interview.

“I was almost physically sick,” she scoffs.

Viewers took Clinton’s side after the debate, and panned Lauer for his interviewing style.

In 2016, sources told Radar that his blunders nearly placed him on the chopping block at NBC.

