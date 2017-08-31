Hillary Clinton Admits ‘Mistakes Burn Me Up Inside’ In Shocking New Memoir

Hillary Clinton finally owns up to her mistakes in her upcoming tell-all memoir!

According to a leaked excerpt of What Happened obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the former presidential candidate, 69, confesses she took hefty sums for public speaking — and even cops to a “boneheaded mistake” in her email scandal.

“Just because many former government officials have been paid large fees to give speeches, I shouldn’t have assumed it would be okay for me to do it,” she writes in the book, out September 12. “Especially after the financial crisis of 2008-2009, I should have realized it would be bad ‘optics’ and stayed away from anything having to do with Wall Street. I didn’t. That’s on me.”

“My mistakes burn me up inside,” she adds.

According to reports, Clinton and her husband Bill collected more than $153 million in paid speeches from 2001 until the launch of her presidential campaign.

Later on, the former Secretary of State takes blame for using a private email server to discuss classified government information, a scandal that lead to an FBI investigation. (No charges were ultimately filed against her.)

She calls it “one boneheaded mistake” that destroyed her campaign.

As Radar previously reported, Clinton also recalls feeling “uncomfortable” during the second debate with Donald Trump, when the now President was standing directly behind her as she spoke.

“He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled,” she says, as first revealed by MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

