Hillary Clinton Blames Ousted FBI Director James Comey For Election Loss

In her shocking new memoir, Hillary Clinton admits she made “mistakes” during her campaign for the presidency — but claims one man is behind her shocking election loss last year!

According to new book What Happened obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the former presidential candidate, 69, says former FBI director James Comey was responsible for her devastating decline.

“My team battled serious headwinds to win the popular vote, and if not for the dramatic intervention of the FBI director in the final days, I believe that in spite of everything, we would have won the White House,” she writes.

Clinton was infamously investigated by the FBI for using a private email server to exchange classified government information.

Though she was cleared of wrongdoing, Comey announced his plans to reopen the case just 11 days before the November 2016 election.

No charges were ultimately filed against her.

Earlier in the book, Clinton slammed Today host Matt Lauer for wronging her throughout her campaign.

She claims he grilled her about her emails in a debate forum last September, but lobbed softballs at Donald Trump.

