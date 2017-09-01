Hillary’s Divorce Confession: ‘I Was Deeply Unsure Our Marriage Could Survive’

Hillary Clinton is finally coming clean about the “dark days” of her marriage to husband Bill, nearly 20 years after his cheating scandal nearly tore them apart!

According to a leaked excerpt from her upcoming memoir exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former presidential candidate, 69, confesses she doubted they would make it through their troubles.

“We’ve certainly had dark days in our marriage,” she writes in What Happened, out September 12. “There were times I was deeply unsure about whether our marriage could or should survive.”

Though she doesn’t dive into what triggered the marital crisis, she does hint toward her husband’s notorious affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“You know all about them,” she quips of the “dark days.”

Clinton explains she ultimately decided to stay with the philandering former President, 71, because she still loved him. They have now been married for over 40 years.

As Radar previously revealed, Clinton also admits the dark days of her 2016 presidential campaign, including the infamous email scandal.

“My mistakes burn me up inside,” she writes.

