Heather Morris Begs For Beyonce Boost To Win ‘DWTS’

Former Glee star Heather Morris is so desperate to win this season of Dancing With The Stars, that she is begging for her old boss Beyonce to come to the rescue.

“Heather was once Bey’s backup dancer, and now she wants Beyonce to sit in the front row of DWTS and help her win the Mirror Ball trophy,” a source said.

Straight Shuter‘s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.