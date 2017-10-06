Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Is ‘100 Percent’ Behind Him Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

After filmmaker Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexually harassing various women, the Miramax co-founder issued a public apology – and now it seems his wife is standing firmly by his side.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Weinstein, 65, told the Page Six that his Marchesa designer wife, Georgina Chapman “stands 100 percent behind [him].”

“Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” he added. “We went out with [attorney] Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my a*s to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

While according to Lisa Bloom, her client has denied many of the women’s accusing allegations – including those of actress Ashley Judd – he is choosing to take full responsibility for his actions and simply work towards becoming a better person.

The star is also suing the New York Times for publishing the article about his alleged sexual harassment scandals, claiming it was filled with “false claims” and should have never been written.

Stay with Radar for updates on the case.

