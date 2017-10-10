Harvey Weinstein Entering Treatment Facility Amid Bombshell Sex Assault Scandal

Beaten down by his bitter sexual harassment scandal, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is said to be checking himself into a treatment facility, TheBlast.com is reporting.

According to the site, the 65-year-old is seeking professional help and plans to leave as early as tonight for a live-in treatment facility at a private location out of the country.

Before he was fired from the Weinstein Company on Sunday, the embattled executive reportedly begged his Hollywood allies to come to his defense in the wake of the scandal if he promised to seek counseling.

The bombshell report comes on the heels of Weinstein’s wife announcement that she’s leaving him, ending their 10 year marriage.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Georgina Chapman said on Tuesday. “I have chosen to leave my husband,” she said in a statement after reports of him assaulting multiple women over three decades became public.

Weinstein released another statement of denial on Tuesday. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein,” a spokeswoman told the New Yorker. “Mr Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

