Weinstein Company Bashes Mogul In Brutal Statement: We Are ‘Shocked And Dismayed’

This Tuesday evening, Harvey Weinstein‘s company filed a statement bashing the mogul for his alleged sexual misconduct. The board of representatives claimed they had no knowledge of the extremity of his acts and were working hard to conduct their own investigation on the matter.

“The Weinstein Company’s Board of Representatives – Bob Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – are shocked and dismayed by the recently emerged allegations of extreme sexual misconduct and sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein,” read the statement.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Weinstein, 65, was fired from his company when the board learned of his many alleged sexual advances towards women in the work place.

Continued the testimony: “These alleged actions are antithetical to human decency. These allegations come as an utter surprise to the Board. Any suggestion that the Board had knowledge of this conduct is false.”

More than 15 women have now come forward accusing Weinstein of sexually harassing them, and a shocking audio tape even shows him admitting to his actions. Angelina Jolie, 42, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, were among the A-listers who came forward against the Hollywood producer.

“We are committed to assisting with our full energies in all criminal or other investigations of these alleged acts, while pursuing justice for the victims and a full and independent investigation of our own,” concluded the Weinstein Company’s statement.

As of now, Weinstein is entering a rehabilitation center in Europe for sex addiction. He has lost his job, and his wife, Georgina Chapman, 41, is leaving him. Weinstein’s rep has claimed he will not be answering further questions at this time.

