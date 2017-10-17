Harvey Resigns From Board As Sexual Assault Scandal Explodes: ‘I Have A Real Problem’

Harvey Weinstein apologized to the Board of Directors of his company on Tuesday, admitting, “I have a real problem,” after more than 30 women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault and harassment over a three-decade period.

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd all claimed to have been assaulted by Weinstein during their careers.

He was fired from the company on October 8 but during the meeting he resigned and reportedly apologized for the “trouble and confusion” he caused The Weinstein Company.

Weinstein called into the meeting via speakerphone from Arizona where he was seeking treatment.

The Board “ratified its decision to terminate” Weinstein’s employment, a company spokesperson told The New York Times.

Weinstein had denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex,” as more women came forward to claim they were assaulted by him.

His attorney, Patricia Glaser, attended the meeting on his behalf and he reportedly may not have forced his firing into arbitration, as he originally threatened.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked his membership over the weekend.

