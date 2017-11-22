Gwyneth Paltrow Files For Restraining Order After She’s Targeted By Deranged Stalker

Actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow filed a request for a temporary restraining order and said she’s in fear for her life and the lives of her two young children after a man who has been stalking her for about a year recently “escalated” his attempts to make contact, including sending “disturbing sexual emails” to her child’s school and notes to her Goop store in Santa Monica.

Paltrow, who just got engaged to producer Brad Falchuk, filed the request on Nov. 17 for protection from Justin Massler, who also goes by the name Cloud Starchaser. The 35-year old man has been known to stalk Paltrow and other celebrities, including First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, according to LAPD detectives.

In her declaration, exclusively obtained by Radar, Paltrow is also asking protection for her children, 13-year old Apple, and Moses, 11.

“These actions have caused me to suffer substantial emotional distress, because I am worried that Mr. Massler may cause physical harm to me, my young children that live with me, my other friends and family members, my employees and anyone else that is associated with me and my family and may be confronted by Mr. Massler in his repeated attempts to get close to me,” Paltrow said in her 129-page restraining order request and declaration.

READ THE LEGAL DOCUMENTS HERE

Judge Craig Karlan granted the request and ordered Massler to stay at least 200 yards away from Paltrow and her loved ones, according to the court documents.

The temporary restraining order expires Dec. 11.

In her declaration, Paltrow said she met with LAPD detectives on Nov. 15 and was told there is an open investigation on Massler, who allegedly has stalked and harassed others. Paltrow said the investigators told her Massler is in custody, but that he has the ability to make bail and could be released at any moment.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, Massler was arrested and booked on Oct. 28 for a misdemeanor charge. He is still in jail as of Wednesday and is being held under $30,000 bail.

PHOTOS: The Top 30 Secrets & Scandals Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Want You To Know About

Paltrow said her Director of Security, Terry Abbot, and detectives advised her to also increase her security for herself, her business and her children.

In his declaration, Abbot said Massler started contacting Paltrow in May 2016. Since that time, Abbot said he has intercepted and reviewed more than 100 emails and documents that Massler allegedly sent to Paltrow and her family.

Abbot said detectives informed him and Paltrow that Massler already has a restraining order against him that was filed by the William Morris Talent Agency in Los Angeles.

Massler was arrested by the Secret Service in New York City for violating a restraining order against Ivanka Trump shortly after escaping from a mental health facility in Nevada, according to Abbot’s statement.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Top 25 Most Outrageous & Out-Of-Touch Quotes

Abbot also wrote he has taken various steps to block such messages, but Massler has recently increased his “disturbing methods,” using alternative email addresses and then sending messages to Paltrow’s business.

“When he did not receive a response to those, he escalated by writing to the school of her child, and included in that email Mr.Massler’s apparent opinions approving of sexual ships between adults and children,” Abbot said.

“From there, he escalated to leaving physical messages addressed to Ms. Paltrow near her business, to be delivered there. From my experience in threat assessment, security and intervention, the types of escalations that Mr. Massler has been doing demonstrate that Mr.Massler presents an immediate danger of causing great and irreparable harm.”

Massler is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 4, according to LA County Sheriff’s records.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.