Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47!

Gwen Stefani is pregnant at 47, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively! The singer is several months along and expecting her first child with Blake Shelton after undergoing successful IVF treatments, says a source.

Stefani — who is already a mom to sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, with ex Gavin Rossdale — and Shelton have been secretly planning the pregnancy for months, spills the informant. “Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen’s boys,” says a source. “They knew they didn’t have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail.”

The mom-to-be has been visiting an IVF clinic in Torrance, Calif., reveals the pal, adding she’s been also combining those treatments with fertility-specific acupuncture, a method she turned to before conceiving Apollo.

Both star’s have completely cleared their schedules in preparation for their bundle of joy. “Gwen and Blake have made this baby their complete and total priority,” says the insider. “They were so emotional and overwhelmed when they found out, and now they’re just focused on everything going smoothly. This baby is something they’ve both wanted for a long time.” As readers know, Stefani left her coaching post on The Voice this year and has no gigs scheduled, and aside from some Voice duties, Blake has a clear slate after mid-September.

Unsure she’d be able to conceive at 47, a determined Stefani took matters into her own hands and sought out a well-known IVF doctor with a high success rate. Says a source, “Gwen really has felt in the past like her family was complete. But if nothing else, dating Blake for the last two years has proven what an amazing dad he will be. She wanted to give him a child of his own, and she knew that at this stage in the game, going through the grueling process of IVF was the only way — and would be worth it in the end.”

While the dynamic duo are simply thrilled to welcome a child, rumors have swirled that the parents-to-be are hoping for a baby girl — and might have taken advantage of the IVF process to select a female embryo! “It’s becoming more common with celebrities to choose their baby’s gender, the way Chrissy Teigen and Joe Francis did,” dishes the informant. “Gwen is always outnumbered by men — she’d love to have a girl! And Blake would love a daughter to spoil.”

