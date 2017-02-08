Gisele Bündchen Left ‘Covered in Blood’ & Wounded In Nasty Knife Fight

Gisele Bündchen was severely cut in a childhood knife skirmish, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

According to Cezar Oliviera, 35, one of Bündchen’s closest childhood friends, the supermodel was just 12 and eating oranges with friends in fields close to her home in southern Brazil when a friend threw a knife at her, skewering her in the left wrist.

“It could have killed her,” recalled Oliviera, who still lives in Bündchen’s hometown of Horizontina, Brazil. “There was blood everywhere.”

Explaining how the accident happened, he revealed to Radar: “A group of us had been playing outdoors all day and we decided to have a rest and eat some oranges.”

“A knife was being passed around to cut the oranges open. It came to Gisele’s turn to eat and for some reason the boy with the knife decided to throw it at her.”

“The blade pierced her wrist and cut her quite badly,” continued Oliviera. “She yelled out in pain straight away.”

“We all ran back to my parents’ house where my mom bandaged her up.

‘”She was hurt quite badly and was screaming because of all the blood. She was covered,” said Oliviera of the 36-year-old former supermodel.

“It did leave a scar and she later had a star tattoo on her wrist which I think was to cover it up.”

