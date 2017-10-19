Game Over? Inside Tom Brady’s Brain Damage Nightmare!

Gisele Bündchen fears for quarterback hubby Tom Brady after a brain scan of his killer teammate revealed devastating internal damage, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

A lawyer for the family of ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez — who committed suicide in jail — said the brain scan revealed Hernandez had “the most severe case” of a degenerative brain illness, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, “ever seen for someone of Aaron’s age.”

Now Bündchen, 37, is worried that after nearly two decades under center, Brady, 40, may suffer the same fate.

“With all the concern surrounding head injuries, Gisele must find it a nightmare that Tom’s putting his life on the line each time he steps onto the field,” a source told Radar.

“She only wants the best for Tom, and would encourage him to put his safety above anything else,” the insider said.

