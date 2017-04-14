George Clooney Loses 24 Pounds, Looks Slimmer Than Ever!

Hollywood hunk George Clooney has lost nearly two dozen pounds — seemingly overnight —

leaving pals wondering if the Ocean’s Eleven star is seriously ill or battling stress at home.

Weight-loss expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, estimates George now weighs 20 pounds less —

“which is about a proper weight for a guy, but it’s not what we associate with a formerly beefcake actor.

George’s cousin, actor Miguel Ferrer, died of throat cancer in January at 61,

but Dr. Fischer says there’s no reason to think George is susceptible to the dreaded disease.

Sources also note George has a lot of “trepidation” as he waits for wife Amal, 39, to deliver twins — a boy and a girl — this summer.

Meanwhile, as GLOBE reported in the March 13 issue, Amal has ordered her husband to cut back on his booze intake.

Some sources say that may have resulted in his taking off the weight so quickly.

“The man owns a tequila company and loves to party,” says another insider.

“If he’s cleaning up his act, cutting out booze means cutting out a LOT of calories!”