George Clooney Drops $1.3 Million On Baby Prep For Amal

Papa-to-be George Clooney is digging deep into his pockets to ensure his twins with wife Amal arrive safe and sound!

Radar has learned the Hollywood hunk is coughing up a fat $1.3 million

to provide first-time mom Amal with the finest delivery experience and doctors money can buy!

That includes reserving an entire hospital wing, flying in a masseuse from Italy

and even booking the British royals’ baby nurse!

“George was terrified that giving birth would be dangerous for Amal,” a source dished.

“But after much hand-wringing and discussion, they decided to move forward to realize their dream of becoming parents.”

The couple’s close pal, supermodel Cindy Crawford, publicly broke the news that George and Amal will have a boy… and a girl!

While the news was the best possible for George and Amal, the health dangers

of carrying and delivering twins midlife concerned him deeply.

“Now George is taking every precaution possible — no matter what the cost!” squealed the spy.