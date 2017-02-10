The Secret Is Out! George Clooney’s Mom Reveals Twins’ Gender

It’s a boy…and a girl!

George Clooney‘s thrilled mother exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the two-time Oscar winner and his wife Amal are expecting one of each.

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told,” Nina Clooney, 77, told Radar from her home in Augusta, Kentucky. “How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

The excited grandmother added that at 52, the actor — who was a notorious bachelor until he fell for human rights lawyer Amal, 39 — has some catching up to do.

George’s older sister Adelia “has a 20 year old, and a 25 year old,” Nina said with a laugh.

Though George’s mom is clearly in the know, she did admit that the parents-to-be haven’t let her in on one secret about the twins, who are due in June.

“I haven’t been told their names,” she said. “That is George and Amal’s department.”

Radar was first to reveal that the Clooney clan is expanding.

George introduced Amal to his mother and father, veteran TV newsman Nick, one year before they tied the knot in September 2014.

“We couldn’t be happier,” his mom told Radar at the time. “On an intellectual level, they are equals. That is very important to him. Amal’s world couldn’t be more different from the Hollywood lifestyle. They also share a sense of fun, a sense of humor and they are both very caring people.”

