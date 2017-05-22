Gene Hackman Ditches Hollywood, Turns Recluse

87-year-old Hollywood legend, Gene Hackman, has been missing from the big screen for more than a decade

after trading acting for writing. Following iconic roles like his Oscar-winning portrayal

of the undercover cop in 1971’s The French Connection and cruel sheriff Little Bill in Clint Eastwood’s 1992 Western Unforgiven,

Gene Hackman retired from movie­making. Now he’s painting and writing novels!

Moving to Santa Fe, N.M., with second wife Betsy Arakawa, Gene has five books under his belt.

Since his 2013 thriller, Pursuit, Gene’s become a real recluse — although sources

have spotted him at a small town bar, drinking alone.

Is there a chance we’ll see him on screen again? “Only in reruns,” he says.