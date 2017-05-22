Gene Hackman Ditches Hollywood, Turns Recluse

87-year-old Hollywood legend, Gene Hackman, has been missing from the big screen for more than a decade
after trading acting for writing. Following iconic roles like his Oscar-winning portrayal
of the undercover cop in 1971’s The French Connection and cruel sheriff Little Bill in Clint Eastwood’s 1992 Western Unforgiven,
Gene Hackman retired from moviemaking. Now he’s painting and writing novels!
Moving to Santa Fe, N.M., with second wife Betsy Arakawa, Gene has five books under his belt.
Since his 2013 thriller, Pursuit, Gene’s become a real recluse — although sources
have spotted him at a small town bar, drinking alone.
Is there a chance we’ll see him on screen again? “Only in reruns,” he says.