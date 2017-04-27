Fox News Under Fire! Federal Agents Question Employees Over Sexual Harassment Scandal

The Fox News sexual harassment scandal has grown beyond just a few employees: RadarOnline.com has learned that federal investigators have questioned employees about “possible misconduct” at the embattled cable network.

According to CNN, “The U.S. Justice Department’s investigation of Fox News has widened to include a second law enforcement agency.”

“Financial crimes experts from the United States Postal Inspection Service are now involved,” the report claimed, citing four sources connected to the investigation.

The Justice Department and USPIS investigators have been interviewing former Fox employees “about the network’s managers and business practices,” a source told CNN.

PHOTOS: Email Leak Exposes Hillary’s Sick Obsession With Anthony Weiner Sexting Scandal

The investigation reportedly had been focused on numerous settlements made to women who accused Roger Ailes of sexual harassment and whether the network should have informed shareholders about the payments.

CNNMoney reports that “Investigators have been probing possible misconduct by Fox News personnel and asking questions about the overall environment at the network.”

The group of Ailes advisors, known as “Friends of Roger,” have reportedly been targeted by the investigation, with people who have been interviewed claiming that they were asked about the confidants of the former network boss.

Ailes allegedly hired a group of friends and paid them an exorbitant amount, including one who billed the network $10,000 a month. A few from the group were fired after Ailes left.

PHOTOS: ‘Blind’ Bill Arrives To Sexual Assault Pretrial Conference

Long-time anchor Bill O’Reilly was forced out of the network after it was revealed that there were more than $13 million in payments over sexual harassment claims against him.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.