‘Flip Or Flop’ Freakout! Feuding Christina & Tarek Wreak Havoc On Set

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, are back at work and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that it is a nightmare on the Flip or Flop set!

As Radar reported, the HGTV couple returned to work this week after their divorce announcement, and “the first week back filming has not been easy,” a production source told Radar. “The bitterness between the two of them has caused the crew to have to do so many retakes and reshoots.”

Tarek, 35, and Christina, 35 – who are the parents to Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1 – split in May amidst allegations that Christina had cheated with family friend Gary Anderson. Tarek just filed only a few weeks ago.

PHOTOS: The 15 Most Shocking Splits Of Reality Television Couples

After a brief hiatus, HGTV has already sent them back to work, and the insider told Radar tensions are obvious.

“Tarek and Christina used to share everything, but now they require to each have their own trailers, dressing rooms and team,” said the source.

“This will be the last season that two are going to film together,” the source told Radar, adding, “It is already really, really messy.”

Do you think that Tarek & Christina El Moussa should be filming together amidst a nasty divorce? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.