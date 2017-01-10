Flip Off! Tarek El Moussa Wants To Give Christina NOTHING In Their Divorce

Tarek El Moussa wants soon-to-be-ex-wife Christina to help keep him living his current lifestyle, while giving her NOTHING in return, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Radar has obtained the Flip or Flop couple’s divorce file, and it reveals that Tarek is asking for FULL spousal support. Not only that, he wants Christina to pay for HIS divorce lawyer fees as well!

And in return, she gets bupkis. Radar has learned Tarek is asking the court to TERMINATE any financial award that might be given to her.

As Radar reported, Tarek filed for divorce Jan. 9 while the two have actually been separated since May.

PHOTO: TAREK EL MOUSSA STEALS THE KIDS FROM CHRISTINA AMID SPLIT

The bombshell news came after a bitter fight at their home, that saw Tarek run off into the woods with a gun to clear his head.

In the new divorce papers, Tarek asks for joint custody of the couple’s two children, a six-year-old girl and one-year-old boy.

Tarek is asking for the divorce on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences.”

Christina and Tarek were married for seven years, and owned a real estate company together, in addition to their hit show.

Story developing.

