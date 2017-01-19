Tarek & Christina El Moussa Flipping Out During Filming With HGTV

Flip or Flop, Tarek & Christina El Moussa, resumed filming this week amidst a nasty divorce and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that they are flipping out on each other behind the scenes!

“Tensions are ridiculous on the set with Tarek and Christina,” an production insider told Radar.

“Tarek yells at her in front of production and he is constantly putting her down,” the source told Radar.

“He says he blames her for leaking information about their split and he thinks that she sabotaged their marriage,” the source claimed, “and he even seems to think that now she is trying to sabotage his chances of getting a spin-off.”

Flip Off! Tarek El Moussa Wants To Give Christina NOTHING In Their Divorce

As previously reported, Tarek, 35, and Christina, 35, split in May amid allegations that Christina had started a relationship with a new man, neighbor Gary Anderson.

And although the hit HGTV show was on hold for weeks in the immediate aftermath, the parents to Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1, were forced by the network to put their differences aside and honor their contracts to finish the season.

Christina posted a photo from filming on January 18, without Tarek in the fram.

Do you think that Tarek and Christina El Moussa should be ‘Flip or Flop’ together right now? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.