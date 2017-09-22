Where Is The Love? Fergie Chose Career Over Kids Amid Divorce, Source Claims

Fergie hasn’t let her split from hubby of eight years Josh Duhamel slow her down!

While at an event in NYC last night to promote her new album Double Dutchess, the 42-year-old singer said that the record was like her “second child.”

Ironically, a source close to the former couple and parents to 5-year-old son Axl told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Fergie’s choice not to have an actual second child was what caused the end of her marriage!

“Honestly, it came down to her not wanting to have more kids,” the insider said.

“Josh loves children and he does so much work for kids. He remembers everything about every single kid he meets and he told Fergie so many times throughout the past couple of years that he really wants Axl to have a baby brother or sister.”

“But she wasn’t having any of it and, for Josh, it was a huge deal breaker.”

As previously reported, since announcing their “amicable” break up, Duhamel, 44, has been doubling down on daddy duty in L.A. while his soon-to-be ex-wife has been on a publicity tour for her new album.

And although a source previously told Radar that the “Fergalicious” singer initially wanted full custody of their son, it seems that her final decision to split custody with Duhamel is definitely best for Axl!

“Josh tends to spend more time with Axl, especially in current months,” the source said.

