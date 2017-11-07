Farrah Abraham’s Mom Eager For ‘Teen Mom’ Reconciliation After Daughter Trashes Show

Farrah Abraham is no longer appearing on Teen Mom OG, but her mother Debra Danielsen insisted their time with MTV might not over. Danielsen exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that she hopes her daughter could reconcile with the network.

“I’m very sad,” Danielsen told Radar. “MTV is part of my family. We have spent 10 years together. I believe there is a lot of good energy there. I want to see reconciliation.”

Danielsen explained that while she doesn’t know if Abraham, 26, would ever return to TMOG, they would be open to working with the network on other projects.

“I would like to be able to work with them,” she said. “Why not? Maybe there is a show I can do with them. Where I host a show or do something. MTV could look at other opportunities with Farrah that would be more appropriate.”

Abraham was fired from the MTV series after she made an appearance on the XXX webcam site CamSoda. She then accused the network of sex shaming in a scathing social media rant.

The firing came at an unfortunate time for Danielsen, as her November 5 wedding to Dr. David Merz was set to be filmed for the MTV series.

“MTV did not film because of things beyond my control,” she explained. “I did film the wedding though. I will have footage available. I will make that available for any network that will pick it up.”

Danielsen also has other projects in the works, as she plans to release a new music video and soundtrack.

“We’re filming a trailer for a pilot,” she said. “We’re also working on a talk show and a couple of other ideas. I’m not sitting still!”

