Farrah’s Mom Debra Tells All On ‘Nerve-Racking’ Wedding Amid Abraham’s Firing

The wedding must go on! Although Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her return to the adult film industry, her mother Debra Danielsen isn’t letting it ruin her upcoming wedding. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Danielsen is telling all on her big day.

“We’re still going to have a kick a** wedding and cool celebration,” Danielsen told Radar. “We’re going to have henna tattoos. It’s going to be a fun, fantasy wedding instead of anything traditional.”

Not only will fans be in attendance when Danielsen says “I do” to Dr. David Merz at the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebraska on November 5, but she is also going to debut her new music video for the song “The Quest.”

But Danielsen revealed that planning for the big day has been stressful.

“I’ve had to hire a new caterer and DJ,” she said. “My rappers left me high and dry. No matter how many times you’ve been married it’s nerve-racking. We’re all nervous.”

After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that her TMOG co-star Amber Portwood is expecting a child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, Danielsen admitted she doesn’t know if she’s going to be able to attend.

As for her estranged daughter, Danielsen said she couldn’t comment on if she’s had a change of heart.

Danielsen told Radar in September, “Right now they’re not participating in the wedding. They’re not coming to the wedding.”

Abraham began feuding with her mother because she accused Dr. Merz of not making an effort to bond with her and her daughter Sophia.

Attending her mother’s wedding may be the last thing on her mind. Abraham was fired from the MTV series on Monday because of her return to the adult film industry. The mother of Sophia, 8, appeared in a webcam video on XXX site CamSoda years after her sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

