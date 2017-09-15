‘I’m Speechless!’ Farrah Abraham’s Estranged Mom Slams Her Porn Return

Debra Danielsen has been working on her relationship with her estranged daughter Farrah Abraham – but the Teen Mom OG star is still keeping her mother in the dark about her life. Danielsen is exclusively revealing to RadarOnline.com her thoughts on her daughter’s return to porn.

Abraham, 26, stripped down for the porn website CamSoda for a live webcam session on September 13.

The mother of Sophia, 8, wore a white bikini for the raunchy session. But the barely-there outfit didn’t stay on for long, as she showed off her bare butt, boobs and vagina!

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Porn Star Farrah Abraham’s Sex Book Seems True To Life

Abraham used the webcam opportunity to promote her sex toy line, which are molded from her lady parts.

“She was licking it saying the viewers should buy it,” a commenter on Teen Mom Fix: Unscripted! claimed of the webcam. “She did in fact lick her own p***y mold sex toy.”

In screen shots of the webcam obtained by #TheFappening, Abraham is seen spreading her legs and putting a vibrator to her vagina while topless. She is also seen touching herself.

PHOTOS: Evolution Of Farrah Abraham — How She Went From Teen Mom To XXX Star

Danielsen said of the shocking webcam session, “I had no clue about it. I’m speechless. I know my daughter has been trying to change her image. She’s been doing professional things.”

She then explained how she hopes to continue working on her relationship with her daughter.

“They’re my world, I really feel everyone has things in their life they have to deal with,” she said. “My goal is to be close with my family and to love them. I want them to help me and I want to help them.”

PHOTOS: Farrah Or Fiction? 15 Parts From ‘Celebrity Sex Tape In The Making’ That Clearly Come From Farrah Abraham’s Life

Abraham became estranged from her mother because she disapproved of her relationship with her fiancé David. On an episode of Teen Mom OG, Abraham felt he made no effort to get to know her or her daughter Sophia.

After months of not talking, the two reconciled for Danielsen’s mother’s 80th birthday.

She explained that while they “reminisced” and “enjoyed” their time together, there is still “common ground to be found.”

PHOTOS: Drunken Hookups, Athlete Lovers & Public Sex: Farrah Abraham’s XXX Secrets Exposed

Danielsen previously told Radar they Abraham and Sophia would not be attending her November wedding.

“Family is family and blood is blood,” she explained. “I don’t intend on getting married again. If she married someone I didn’t like, I would be there front and center.”

What do you think of Danielsen’s reaction? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.