Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Simon Saran Concerned Over Her Porn Return

Farrah Abraham made her return to porn earlier this week when she stripped down and played with sex toys during a live webcam. Although the Teen Mom OG star received rave reviews from viewers, her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran exclusively told RadarOnline.com that he wasn’t a fan of the raunchy show.

“If getting back into the sex industry is what’s best for her and her daughter’s future, then I hope she is making the best decision for them,” Saran told Radar. “Congrats to her.”

Abraham, 26, starred in a live webcam session for CamSoda on September 13.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Takes Photos With Times Square Characters With Boyfriend & Daughter Sophia In Tow

The mother of Sophia, 8, wore a white bikini for the session. She later went naked and showed off her bare butt, boobs and vagina.

In screen shots of the session obtained by #TheFappening, Abraham is seen spreading her legs and putting a vibrator to her vagina while topless. She is also seen touching herself.

Her return to the adult film industry comes as a surprise not only to Saran, but also to her estranged mother Debra Danielsen.

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Celebrates 25th Birthday With ‘Teen Mom’ Pal Jenelle Evans

“I had no clue about it,” she told Radar. “I’m speechless. I know my daughter has been trying to change her image. She’s been doing professional things.”

She added of her daughter and granddaughter, “They’re my world, I really feel everyone has things in their life they have to deal with,” she said. “My goal is to be close with my family and to love them. I want them to help me and I want to help them.”

Abraham starred in the sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom with co-star James Deen in 2013.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Porn Star Farrah Abraham’s Sex Book Seems True To Life

Then in 2014, she launched a line of sex toys molded from her own lady parts.

Does her return to porn surprise you? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.