Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Simon Saran Concerned Over Her Porn Return

The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star confessed, ‘I hope she’s making the best decision!’

By
Posted on

Farrah Abraham made her return to porn earlier this week when she stripped down and played with sex toys during a live webcam. Although the Teen Mom OG star received rave reviews from viewers, her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran exclusively told RadarOnline.com that he wasn’t a fan of the raunchy show.

“If getting back into the sex industry is what’s best for her and her daughter’s future, then I hope she is making the best decision for them,” Saran told Radar. “Congrats to her.”

Abraham, 26, starred in a live webcam session for CamSoda on September 13.

The mother of Sophia, 8, wore a white bikini for the session. She later went naked and showed off her bare butt, boobs and vagina.

In screen shots of the session obtained by #TheFappening, Abraham is seen spreading her legs and putting a vibrator to her vagina while topless. She is also seen touching herself.

Her return to the adult film industry comes as a surprise not only to Saran, but also to her estranged mother Debra Danielsen.

“I had no clue about it,” she told Radar. “I’m speechless. I know my daughter has been trying to change her image. She’s been doing professional things.”

She added of her daughter and granddaughter, “They’re my world, I really feel everyone has things in their life they have to deal with,” she said. “My goal is to be close with my family and to love them. I want them to help me and I want to help them.”

Abraham starred in the sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom with co-star James Deen in 2013.

Then in 2014, she launched a line of sex toys molded from her own lady parts.

