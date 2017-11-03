Farrah Abraham’s Boyfriend Simon Accuses ‘Teen Mom’ Of Forcing Cast To Get Pregnant!

Farrah Abraham accused the production company of Teen Mom of sex-shaming, faking scenes and more after she was fired from the MTV series. Now, her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran is revealing more shocking accusations against the series exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

Saran claimed the producers of 11th Street Productions are “very controlling individuals.”

“The reason why I also quit because producer Morgan J. Freeman hated the fact the I was successful,” he told Radar. “I didn’t agree with how he went about treating people and putting them in harm’s way.”

He continued, “He provides cast members with drugs, forces them to have kids and bribes them with bonuses to have strange men move in with them.”

The shocking claims come after Abraham was fired from the MTV series on Monday because of her return to the adult film industry. The mother of Sophia, 8, appeared in a webcam video on XXX site CamSoda years after her sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

Abraham went off on the production company yesterday in a heated Instagram rant.

“Morgan J. Freeman of 11th Street Productions is unprofessional, fake, women hater, press hungry, Sex Shaming, Hate Crimes, Poor Business Practices, unsafe working environment & accomplice Dia Sokol anxious 11 production, Viacom associate pill popping Larry Musnik & Executive promoted alcohol binger producer Kirsten Malone, taking advantage and acting as a friend to spread jealous, hate crimes to the other Teen Moms & influence a toxic unsafe working culture,” she wrote.

She added, “My daughter, my family, my self have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am successful beyond all of these set backs!”

But according to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, she denied Abraham and Saran’s claims.

“I’ve never, ever experienced any of those things with our production crews,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “I have a great relationship with a lot of the crew.”

MTV did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

