Facebook Killer’s Ex-Girlfriend Meets Victim’s Family: ‘I Feel Bad’

For the first time since her former boyfriend, Steve Stephens, murdered elderly man Robert Godwin Sr. and posted the video on Facebook, Joy Lane has spoken out.

Speaking to FOX 8 on Tuesday, Lane revealed it’s been an overwhelming 48 hours since the ordeal: “The hashtags Joy Lane, Joy Lane massacre, I don’t even know who Joy Lane is anymore, or how to pick up all the pieces of my world at this moment. I’ve got a lot of negative comments. Some even said he should have killed me.”

Luckily, Lane has also received plenty of support from family and friends — and even the victim’s family members!

In fact, Lane met with sisters Tonya R. Godwin-Baines and Debbie D. Godwin Tuesday morning, tearfully hugging and praying together. They said they know Lane did nothing wrong.

“I feel bad; the last thing he would have said is my name and he didn’t know me or why he was saying,” Lane told the sisters.

Lane said the last time she talked to Stephens was Saturday night and he told her he had quit his job and was moving out of state. She said she tried to reach him after the video was posted on Facebook but he never answered his phone. Lane revealed the two had dated for “a while.”

As Radar readers know, a desperate manhunt began Sunday after Stephens filmed himself fatally shooting Godwin Sr., 74, who was making his way home from celebrating the holiday in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the disturbing video, the suspect called the event his “Easter day slaughter,” claiming he “killed 15 people today.” However, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced Sunday that Godwin was the only confirmed death.

Stephens later shot and killed himself after a “brief pursuit” in Erie County, Pennsylvania, this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Tuesday.

