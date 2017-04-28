Facebook Killer’s Ex-Girlfriend DEFENDS Demented Murderer: ‘He’s A Good Guy’

Steve Stephens‘ former girlfriend not only thinks the now infamous Facebook killer was “a good guy,” she still loves him!

In an exclusive interview with Inside Edition, Joy Lane confessed that she can look past his deadly crime.

“I miss the Steve that I knew, not the Facebook killer,” Lane said. “I think of him as a good guy who did something really wrong. I believe Steve loved me probably like no man has ever loved me before.”

Lane revealed that the pair had been living together for three years, even after their recent breakup. The split came after Lane gave Stephens an ultimatum regarding his gambling problem, but she had no idea he would “snap.”

“I was in my bedroom and he was downstairs getting ready for work,” she told Inside Edition‘s Les Trent. “He said, ‘Hey babe,’ and I said, ‘Hey,’ and he said, ‘Have a good day,’ and I said, ‘You too, have a good day.'”

As Radar reported, a desperate manhunt began last Sunday after Stephens filmed himself fatally shooting Robert Godwin Sr., 74, who was making his way home from celebrating the holiday in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the disturbing video, the suspect called the event his “Easter day slaughter,” claiming he “killed 15 people today.” However, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced Sunday that Godwin was the only confirmed death.

Stephens later shot and killed himself after a “brief pursuit” in Erie County, Pennsylvania, this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Tuesday.

“Mr. Godwin didn’t deserve this,” Lane said of the victim. “His family didn’t deserve this, his children, his grandchildren, his loved ones. They didn’t deserve to feel this type of hurt and pain of missing their loved one.”

