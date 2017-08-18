Royal Shocker! Ex-Princess Diana Butler Paul Burrell Admits: I Aided Her Bulimia.

Princess Diana’s trusted former butler Paul Burrell has admitted that he aided her bulimia.

The 59-year-old made the bombshell confession in Britain’s Channel 5 show In Therapy where he’s quizzed by a psychologist in a rehab center.

He was paid over $13,000 for the interview that many royal observers believe was wrong.

And his revelations are sure to come as a hammer-blow to the royal family.

Commenting on her bulimia he said: “I’d get the chef to prepare a gallon of custard.

“I’d buy yoghurt and lots of bananas and prepare the room to make sure she was comfortable.

“I’d make sure there was a pile of towels. I was doing my duty. I’d have done anything for Diana. It wasn’t illegal as far as I was aware.”

Burrell admitted that he would take the Princess for colonic irrigations that would keep her looking slim and that he would drive around the block waiting for her to leave the private clinic.

Following her death in a Paris car crash in 1997 openly gay Burrell made some bizarre revelations on the show.

He revealed that he sat with Diana’s corpse after she died in the car crash that shocked the world and rocked him to the core.

He said: “She was soft and warm. I couldn’t come to terms with her death.

“I found myself in her rooms and could smell her perfume. I could hear her voice.

“I’d find myself in the bottom of her wardrobe asleep among her clothes – it was the only way I could try and get her back into my world.”

The Queen gave him the Royal Victorian Medal in 1997 for his service despite the fact he reportedly made millions of pounds telling her secrets in two books about Diana.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry blasted his “cold and overt betrayal” after the first book, A Royal Duty, back in 2003.

