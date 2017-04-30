Brother Of Late Star Erin Moran Reveals Siblings Were In The Dark About Her Cancer

A heartbroken sibling has finally come forward to tell all about Erin Moran‘s shocking death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I didn’t even realize she was sick, never mind dying,” brother Tony Moran told The Sun On Sunday. “When I found out, I bawled like a baby. I couldn’t believe she was gone.”

The 59-year-old told the publication that when her death was announced, he believed she had suffered a heart attack due to her long battle with substance abuse.

“She has always battled demons and in recent years things have gone from bad to worse,” Tony said, who also noted that the siblings rarely saw each other as the years passed.

“The last photo I saw of Erin was in a recent magazine article and her being homeless and hooked on drugs,” he went on. “Looking at that photo of her ravaged face, I felt sick to my stomach. She looked like she was about to die.”

Tony, a former actor himself, claims their childhood lives were stained with bad memories.

“My dad was a violent man who ruled our home with fear and physical abuse. Thankfully he never beat Erin, as by then she was famous and untouchable, but she witnessed it all and longed to have parents who were loving instead of the horrible parents they were.”

Even worse, Tony said their mother “dreamt of being famous” and vicariously lived through her Happy Days star daughter.

“When she wasn’t on set with her, she was in bed off her head on painkillers,” Tony said.

As Radar reported, Erin died in an Indiana trailer park nearly broke on April 22. Her Walmart employee husband, Steven Fleishmann, later revealed that she passed away while holding his hand.

“Erin was a tortured soul who never recovered after Happy Days,” Tony said. “Hollywood chewed her up and spat her out.”

“I think in her final months she’d had enough of living after all she had been through and was just ready to go,” added Tony. “I wish I had got a chance to tell her how much I loved her. I pray she finds the peace she never found when she was alive.”

