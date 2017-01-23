Erik’s CHiPS On His Shoulder! Estrada Joins Chorus Of Criticism Over TV Reboot

Former TV lawman Erik Estrada is copping an attitude about the big-screen remake of CHiPs, sharing tweets blasting the brand-new buddy pic — including one from an angry fan calling it “PURE TRASH!”

Erik, 67, played Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello for all six seasons of the NBC show about the California Highway Patrol.

The drama is being reimagined as a 2017 comedy, starring Michael Pena in Erik’s former role and Dax Shepard as Ponch’s partner, Jon Baker, who was portrayed by Larry Wilcox in the small-screen hit.

Erik, who has more than 24,000 Twitter followers, did not comment directly but also posted another fan’s slam declaring “that new CHiPs movie that is either in the works or done is demeaning to CHiPs’ fans & I will [not] see it.”

