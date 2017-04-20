Safe & Sound! Sister Of Teen Kidnapped By Her Teacher Reveals How She Was Found

Tad Cummins has been arrested for the kidnapping of student Elizabeth Thomas and her sister said that the family “doesn’t care,” what happens to him now, as long as Elizabeth is safe.

The 15-year-old Tennessee girl disappeared 39 days ago. Despite all that time on the run from cops with her teacher , her sister revealed that she is doing OK after the harrowing ordeal.

“It appears that she is healthy and she is not injured and this is amazing,” her sister Kat told Burt Scott Staggs in a Facebook live video.

“We’re happy, we’re beyond ecstatic that she’s finally home. It’s amazing,” the teen’s sibling said.

She described the way her little sister was found in a remote town on the West Coast.

“A California cop found the vehicle,” and he alerted the authorities looking for her. The pair were found “right at the California Oregon border in a small town,” that she described as a “very small commune.”

After a nationwide manhunt located the missing teen, her sister said she had a feeling that she would be found in that type of living situation.

“I’ve been telling people all along that she’s in a commune. Because most kidnap victims are held in small counties and no one recognizes them and they just hide out like normal people,” she said.

Staggs and Thomas’ sister spoke every day while she was missing and they celebrated her return, but she had no kind words for the man who had taken Elizabeth.

“We don’t care [what happens to him,” she said. “It is law enforcement’s decision what to do with him. It is out of our hands, it is the FBIs decision.

“We just want Mary Katherine [Elizabeth] home, that’s all we care about. Tad is going to have happen whatever the FBI chooses.”

Kat gushed over her sister’s imminent return from California to her home state.

“We love you and we can’t wait to see you and it’s amazing. We have so many words, we’re so excited.”

Story developing.

