‘DWTS’ Diva! Vanessa Lachey’s ‘Ego Is Through The Roof’ During Show Rehearsals

The season premiere of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is days away and there is already a diva on the dance floor!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that new contestant Vanessa Lachey, 36 — whose singer hubby, Nick Lachey, 43, is also a contestant — has been serving up some serious attitude during rehearsals over the past couple of weeks.

“Vanessa’s ego is just through the roof,” an on-set source said. “She acts like she is this huge celebrity, and is really just a big diva!”

As Radar readers know, this is the first time that a married couple has competed against each other for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. Vanessa is paired up with coach Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, while Nick is being coached by Maksim’s wife, Peta Murgatroyd, 31.

The rivalry already seems to be getting to the parents of three.

“They are bickering nonstop backstage, and it is starting to annoy everyone who is working with them,” the insider told Radar.

Other stars competing against the couple include Frankie Muniz, Debbie Gibson, Drew Scott and Derek Fisher.

The new season premieres on September 18.

