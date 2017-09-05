Duggar Family ‘Disappointed In’ Joy-Anna’s ‘Rebel’ Hubby Amid Shotgun Wedding Scandal

Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy joy is being overshadowed by her shotgun wedding scandal, but possibly conceiving a child before marriage is the least of her worries! A family insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the Duggars can’t stand her husband Austin Forsyth.

“There has been a lot of talk about the character of her new husband Austin,” the source told Radar. “He was more of a rebel child.”

The insider continued that Joy-Anna’s sister-in-law Anna, who is married to her disgraced brother Josh, was especially “disappointed in his character.”

“He was immature, arrogant and lacked experience,” the insider revealed.

PHOTOS: Inside The Duggar Family’s House Of Horrors

Joy-Anna and Austin sparked shotgun wedding rumors when she surprisingly moved up their wedding from October 28 to May 26, 2017.

They even broke a courtship rule when Austin touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home. Couples are not allowed to hold hands until they are engaged.

The PDA continued when Joy-Anna hugged Austin after accepting his marriage proposal. Only side hugs are permitted before marriage.

Austin admitted that the couple has had trouble following the strict rules.

PHOTOS: Meet The Duggars! The Juiciest Secrets Of All 28 Family Members Exposed

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” he said during a Counting On reunion special. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

Joy-Anna and Austin announced their pregnancy earlier this week. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Joy-Anna, told Radar that she looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photos she shared on social media.

The family insider previously told Radar that the shotgun wedding rumors don’t come as a shock.

“The pregnancy was very fast,” the source admitted. “I don’t see it being far fetched when you have such strict rules before marriage.”

PHOTOS: Duggar Photos Of Children With Guns — Brady Campaign Warns Not To Promote ‘Attitude of Recklessness’

Although the Duggar children are expected to follow rules such as no sex, kissing or full hugs before marriage, the insider insisted “there is always a chance.”

“I couldn’t give you a definite answer, but why not?” the source asked.

What do you think of Austin? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.