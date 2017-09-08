Duggar Divorce! Joy-Anna’s Father-In-Law Split From First Wife In Nasty Court Battle

The scandals aren’t over for Joy-Anna Duggar‘s in-laws! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Counting On star’s father-in-law divorced from his first wife in 1982 before marrying Austin Forsyth’s mother.

In divorce papers obtained from the District Court of Bowie County, Julia Ann Forsyth filed for divorce from Terry in 1982. Their divorce was finalized on September 10, 1982.

READ THE BOMBSHELL DIVORCE FILE!

The exes are parents to children Brandon and Rachael. Who were both under 2 years old at the time.

“It is decreed that Julia Ann Forsyth, petitioner, be and is hereby appointed managing conservator of the children,” the divorce documents read. “It is decreed that Terry Lynn Forsyth, respondent, be and he is hereby appointed possessory conservatory of the children. [He] shall have the right of reasonable visitation with the children upon seasonable notice to the managing conservator.”

He was ordered to pay $250 per month in child support. He was also responsible for medical and life insurance.

Terry then went on to marry Austin’s mother Roxanne.

The split comes as a shock, as divorce is against the Duggar’s Independent Baptist religion.

PHOTOS: Duggar Family: 12 More Secrets & Scandals!

The bombshell comes after Radar exclusively reported that Austin’s half-brother Brandon was arrested for making bomb threats IN 2010.

In documents obtained from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Brandon was arrested and charged with explosive willfully making a threat, and false information and hoaxes.

“On or about May 29, 2010 in Bowie County, Texas, defendant, through the use of the telephone, made a threat to kill, injure, and to intimidate the occupants of the Health South Rehabilitation hospital by means of an explosive,” the court papers read. “Defendant did intentionally convey false and misleading information. He used the telephone to make a bomb threat to Health South Rehabilitation Hospital, under circumstances where such information may reasonably have been believed, that indicated that an activity had taken, was taking, and would take place.”

Brandon was arrested on June 2, 2010 for charges relating to the purchase of a stolen weapon, the court documents read.

PHOTOS: Meet The Duggars! The Juiciest Secrets Of All 28 Family Members Exposed

Brandon accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to the second count on October 26, 2010. The first count was dismissed. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison with three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 in costs.

Joy-Anna married into the Forsyth family in May. A family insider exclusively told Radar that the Duggar family doesn’t like her new husband.

“There has been a lot of talk about the character of her new husband Austin,” the source told Radar. “He was more of a rebel child.”

The insider added that Joy-Anna’s sister-in-law Anna, who is married to her disgraced brother Josh, was especially “disappointed in his character.”

Does the divorce surprise you? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.