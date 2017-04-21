‘I Considered Divorce!’ Dr. 90210 Confesses Marriage Trouble With Wife Hayley

Dr. Robert Rey — best known as Dr. 90210 — often bickered with his wife Hayley on his hit E! reality show. In his upcoming memoir obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Rey confesses that the couple’s arguments nearly led them to divorce.

“I always knew that living together in marriage is difficult, I just did not know how difficult,” the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, 55, admits in Dr. Robert Rey: The Real Story of Dr. 90210. “Like most husbands in the world, sometimes I considered the possibility of divorce because of incompatibility issues.”

The pair of 17 years tied the knot under stressful circumstances, he writes. After a short period of dating, Hayley, now 42, discovered she was pregnant after a romantic trip to Mexico in early 2000.

PHOTOS: Real Housewives’ Plastic Surgery Secrets REVEALED! 18 Stars Who’ve Gone Under The Knife –– From Botox To Boob Jobs & More!

Dr. Rey, a fervent Christian, consulted his church elder, who instructed him to marry his expectant girlfriend.

The parents of Sydney, 16, and Robby, 12, struggled to get along after he found fame on Dr. 90210 in 2004.

“Over time, my wife and I inevitably grew apart,” he says. “All marriages are tested every day, and it was no different with ours. The differences of temperament and opinion were becoming stronger. We had some tough times and often I was sure that I would not continue with our marriage, but I did, for our children.”

PHOTOS; Tummy Tuck? ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors Following Body Makeover

“And really, it was they who kept us together until, slowly, our differences became less important.”

Years later, Dr. Rey insists his marriage is stronger than ever — thanks to their two children.

“We’ve been through a lot together, joys and sorrows, but what matters most is that we are still together, a real family,” he writes. “Our children had a crucial role to play in keeping us together, and both Hayley and I know that.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.