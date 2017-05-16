Teresa Giudice Reveals Photo Taken Moments Before Dina Manzo’s Home Invasion

Dina Manzo never saw her brutal home invasion coming.

Teresa Giudice posted a photo of the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star with her youngest daughter, Audriana, at the 7-year-old’s first communion — and the blond beauty was all smiles just hours before the tragedy.

Audriana & Godmother ❤️ We love you @dinamanzo & Dave 🙏 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 16, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

“Audriana & Godmother,” she captioned the sweet shot. “We love you Dina & Dave!”

From east to west coast always nothing but love love love @dinamanzo Love you❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 13, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Giudice, 44, also posted photos over the weekend, but did not allude to the vicious beating.

Audriana with her godparents @dinamanzo & John love them 🙏❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 13, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Manzo, 46, and her boyfriend David Cantin, 36, were attacked during a home invasion where they were bound together by burglars. Cantin was beat with a bat, while Manzo was punched in the face. Both were treated at a local hospital for injuries and later released.

