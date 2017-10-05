Death, Tears & More! Teresa Giudice Explodes In ‘RHONJ’ Premiere

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are back — and the drama is just getting started!

The first episode of season 8 opened with Teresa Giudice’s mother’s wake — and the beginning of her downfall. She finally revealed to her costars at a dinner in Boca that she’s angry at her husband Joe because his actions put her in jail and she lost a year with her mom.

She also revealed that she’s still on probation — but flying to Florida feels like things are getting back to “normal” for her. Meanwhile the loss helped Melissa Gorga come to the realization that she doesn’t “want to live to work” and she reclaimed ENVY as hers.

PHOTOS: Pin-Thin Teresa Giudice Teases Jailbird Joe With New Seductive Photos

Dolores Catania revealed that her husband Frank is moving back in — even though he cheated on her and she’s dating an OB/GYN, and Siggy Flicker noted that her husband wants her to scale back her work schedule.

Newbie Margaret Josephs tops both women’s stories, as she revealed that she walked out on her husband of 17 years to shack up with her contractor. Melissa finally came clean on a marriage secret of her own — she finally sent her husband Joe a naked photo for her birthday!

The next day, Danielle Staub made her grand entrance to a breakfast with the women in Boca, and Dolores already thought she was bad news.

PHOTOS: Scandalous To The End! The 10 Biggest Controversies Of Teresa Giudice’s Final Weeks Of Freedom

Later that night, Siggy and Melissa’s feud finally began, as Melissa and Teresa threw cake at each other at the dinner table.

Watch RHONJ on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.