Moving On Up! Abby Lee Miller Gets ‘Condo’ At Federal Prison

Abby Lee Miller is moving on up into a ‘condo’ in federal prison at FCI Victorville — but it isn’t for good behavior! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Miller, 51, has been gaining so many enemies in federal prison at FCI Victorville that staff were forced to move her into a new living arrangement.

“Everyone at Victorville just hates Abby,” a source inside the same Southern California penitentiary as Miller tells Radar.

“She managed to get out of the multi-purpose room where she was living and into what they call the ‘condo.’ The condos are just what inmates call them. The rooms are so disgusting and covered in thick dust.”

“To paint a picture, the condos are rooms with grey floors and a bunch of rows. Within those rows are 8 -foot high cinder blocks that are painted and can hold two women each.”

“Each contains a bunk bed where the top person can see the entire area. You see everything up there. That is where they put Abby. They have two lockers, two plastic chairs, a small writing desk and two small boards on the cinder wall. The light from the ceiling comes down so low that you could literally stretch your leg out and kick it.”

But it isn’t just the living situation that Miller has managed to manipulate!

“Abby has also gotten special treatment with medical. They pulled her over to the men’s medium II facility to see the doctor there because of her gastric bypass surgery. She was also complaining about a recent leg injury and said that she needed a better doctor than the one she had.”

As Radar reported, Miller hired a bodyguard to protect her while she serves the rest of her 366-day sentence. And according to the source, it was definitely a smart move!

“The women all hate her because she acts like her s**t don’t stink,” said the source. “It is just a matter of time before she gets what’s coming to her.”

