Divorce Drama: Cuba Finally Pulls The Plug On Marriage

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s wild ways finally caught up to him.

The Emmy nominated actor filed divorce papers in his court case, responding to his wife Sara Gooding’s petition for separation.

The Goodings are fighting over custody of their 10-year-old daughter, with Cuba asking for joint legal and physical custody of Piper and he offered spousal support to Sara, whom he married in 1994.

Sara filed her separation papers in 2014 and since then Radar exclusively revealed details of his booze and drug-fueled night with a woman who was not his wife, as well as a night out where he was busted kissing three women.

A woman who wished to remain anonymous told Radar about her booze and drug fueled night with Cuba in 2007.

“I could tell he was already pretty drunk, and immediately started sticking his hands down the back of my pants as soon I as sat down,” she recalled about their meeting in a nightclub. “It was honestly so gross, so I just kept moving around trying to keep his hands off me.”

The women joined Cuba in the penthouse suite of his hotel later that night.

“When we got up to Cuba’s suite he immediately stripped down to his boxers. It was the weirdest thing, but he was clearly trying to show off. There were probably about eight of us in the suite and Cuba made no secret of getting high on cocaine.”

In late 2016 Cuba was busted again at the Six Chow House bar in Calabasas kissing three female customers and flirting with a fourth, according to onlookers.

“Cuba loves to have a good time, and loves the ladies!” a source told Radar of his big night out.

In his court documents, Cuba asked the judge to keep their assets separate from the time of their split in 2014, meaning that Sara would not have access to the money he earned for American Crime Story: The People v.. O.J. Simpson.

