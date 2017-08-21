‘Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Gears Up For Court Date In Explosive Lawsuit

Craig Conover will have to face off against the bicyclist he injured in court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Southern Charm star was served on July 26, according to Charleston County court documents obtained by Radar.

Conover, 28, was first hit with the explosive lawsuit on April 27 after he slammed into Corey Hamilton with his car three years ago.

Hamilton is seeking damages for “physical pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and medical expenses.”

Conover passed the bar exam to become a lawyer just one day before the suit was filed, but now he’s focusing on an acting career with costar Shep Rose instead.

