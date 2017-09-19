‘Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Fires Back In Explosive Lawsuit: It’s Not My Fault!

Craig Conover refuses to cough up any cash for hitting a bicyclist, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Southern Charm star finally fired back in an explosive lawsuit filed by Charleston, S.C. resident Corey Hamilton, and he denied that he caused any of Hamilton’s injuries!

“The injuries and damages sustained by the Plaintiff, if any, were due to and caused by and were the direct and proximate result of the negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness and wantonness of Plaintiff,” he fired back in court documents obtained by Radar.

Conover also asked the court to dismiss the suit.

Hamilton claimed that Conover, 28, hit him with his car while he was backing out of his driveway, and he wanted the court to award him damages for “physical pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and medical expenses.” The incident happened in 2014.

Hamilton first filed the suit in April .

Although he passed the bar exam over the summer, Conover is not representing himself in the case.

