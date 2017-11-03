Corey Feldman Claims Ex Male Assistant Sexually Assaulted Him As A Kid!

Corey Feldman, 46, has finally named some of his alleged sex abusers! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the actor told Dr. Oz, 57, this Thursday that his former assistant, Jon Grissom, assaulted him and pal Corey Haim, 38.

“This guy on his My Space page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman said of Grissom. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

Grissom, who now is said to be living in Mexico, previously denied his connection to the incident, writing in a YouTube comment, “I said it’s not me I’m sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit I’m not repeating it anymore.”

Dr. Oz, however, claimed that his legal team investigated Grissom’s background and found an extensive record which showed the ex assistant previously went to jail for child molestation. He was charged in 2001 and went to prison in 2003 after he was found guilty.

According to the show host, Grissom’s record also shows evidence of “assault, theft [and] drugs.”

In his tell-all memoir, Feldman accused Grissom (whom he called Ron Crimson in his book) for his alleged crimes, writing: “Under Ron’s tutelage, my drug use has progressed quickly. I’m doing coke constantly, with Ron … Ron is pushing me to try crack … I wake up. Ron is at me, tugging on my pants.”

Of another incident, he also wrote, “I had taken some pills, some concoction that Ron had made up … Ron came over and sat down next to me, a triple-X magazine in his hands … Ron started touching me, reaching across my thigh to the crotch of my pants … When I woke up, he was on me, touching me, tugging on the zipper of my pants. I realized it was happening again.”

Feldman also accused his former child talent manager Marty Weiss of sexually abusing him – he has yet to comment on the actor’s claims.

As Radar previously reported, Corey Feldman told Dr. Oz that he alerted the LAPD about the alleged crimes 23 years ago, yet no actions were ever taken against them.

