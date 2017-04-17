Christina El Moussa & Kids Ditch Tarek For Secret Getaway

Tarek El Moussa spent the weekend alone as Christina scooped their kids up for a tropical vacation!

Maui days are the best days ☀️🌈 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Christina, 33, took Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1, to Maui, while Tarek, 35, explored Panama by himself more than 5,000 miles away.

Happy Easter 🐰💙🙌🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The littlest Flip or Flop stars have been at the center of their parents’ divorce. Tarek demanded joint legal and physical custody of the children in his divorce petition earlier this year. (Christina has not yet responded to the filing.)

The couple was caught exchanging their kids in a parking lot shortly after.

Christina and Tarek briefly put their differences aside to support Taylor’s Peter Pan performance, but then Christina used Taylor in her sexy bikini photo shoot to garner attention.

Amid the split, Christina caught the eye of NHL player Nate Thompson — but the pro athlete dumped her after just weeks for a much younger lookalike. She was caught partying away the pain from their split just days later.

