Boozy Bust? Chris Soules Smelled Of Alcohol After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

Things are only getting worse for Chris Soules. Multiple insiders exclusively reveal to RadarOnline.com that Soules smelled of alcohol and acted arrogant after the hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved Iowa farmer.

“He didn’t appear to be visibly stumbling, falling down, drunk or anything like that, but he definitely did smell of alcohol,” an eyewitness at the scene told Radar. “If you smell Wild Turkey [liquor] on someone it is very distinctive.”

Soules rear-ended the tractor of Kenneth Mosher, 66, while driving on a desolate two-lane road on April 24th. Mosher was thrown into a ditch, along with his tractor, and died at a nearby hospital. The insider claims there was still some daylight when the accident occurred around 8:20pm.

PHOTOS: Chris Soules Skips Hit-And-Run Victim’s Funeral, Files Motion To Dismiss Case Instead

“There is no way a sober person could have gotten into this motor vehicle accident,” the insider said. “Especially a sober person that has lived in Iowa all their lives.”

The eyewitness claims paramedics established that Soules, 35, didn’t have any life-threatening injuries from the crash.

“He wasn’t suffering from any trauma,” the source continued. “He wasn’t crying or appear to be in shock about it. He cooperated to the extent where he allowed himself to be examined for serious injury, but he mostly seemed like he wanted to get out of there.”

PHOTOS: ‘Take Responsibility!’ Chris Soules & Family DO NOT Attend Hit-And-Run Victim’s Wake

The insider claims the Iowa farmer appeared “dismissive, arrogant and callous” about the death, as he seemed “angry” and more concerned about the damage to his vehicle.

“He was just highly irritable very agitated,” the insider said. “He just seemed to act like he really wanted to get out of there. And then he left on foot.”

Paramedics didn’t try to stop Soules from leaving because he became “aggressive.”

PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Attends Court In Jail Jumpsuit After Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrest

Soules was arrested hours later at his home in Arlington after a friend picked him up from the crash scene. His “arrogant” behavior continued when he was behind bars.

“He threw a big fit and wanted to speak to the magistrate immediately and they put him the drunk tank,” the source said of the tank, which is a small white and blue room with no windows and a stainless steel toilet. “He was arrogant and standoffish. He kept saying, ‘I need to see the magistrate, this needs to be taken care of. I want to talk to my parents. This is a mistake.’ He thought he was above it all.”

His behavior only got worse during the booking process. He complained “as if he shouldn’t be going through it.”

“I don’t know of a normal functioning person with real emotions who is responsible for the death of a longtime member of the community can go to jail and be such a d**k about having to be in jail,” the source continued.

PHOTOS: Reality TV Curse! 19 Bachelor & Bachelorette Couples Who Called It Quits Like Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff

When Soules’ mother Linda posted his $10,000 cash bond, he was “discourteous” to the court staffers, who helped him sneak out of the courthouse to avoid reporters, a second source said.

The insider continued that family’s connections could help him get out of trouble.

“The important thing to understand is that this is such a small community if your family holds land,” the insider said. “If they’ve been here for a long enough time and you make enough money you have the right connections. I wouldn’t be surprised if his parents made a few phone calls.”

But will it be enough? The first source believes the court and law enforcement will “make an example of him” and “push for the maximum with this.”

“Law enforcement in the region has been letting other infractions slide,” the source said of Soules’ more than 10 run-ins with cops, which are mostly for traffic violations. “For him to act like, ‘I don’t give a f**k I could get out of trouble when I want to’ then commit manslaughter. It makes [authorities] look bad. It makes them look stupid.”

In court papers exclusively obtained by Radar, the State of Iowa accused Soules of purchasing alcohol before the fatal crash. Empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages were also located in his vehicle. He will appear in court on May 10.

Soules’ attorneys told Radar in a statement, “Neither Mr. Soules nor his legal counsel will be responding. Rather, they will be focusing on presenting the truth, which will reveal how inaccurate and unfair so many of these news accounts have been. We are confident that the fair-minded citizens of Iowa will do what they’ve always done – reserve judgment until all of the accurate information is properly presented.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.