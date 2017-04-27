Flight Risk? Chris Soules Wearing Ankle Bracelet Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

Chris Soules’ celebrity status isn’t earning him a get out of jail free card. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the fatal hit-and-run involving The Bachelor star is still under investigation.

“We’re continuing with Iowa State Patrol to investigate the accident by recreating the crash,” Sheriff Bill Wolfgram exclusively told Radar. “At this time that’s basically where we’re at.”

While court papers reveal alcohol was found at the scene, Sheriff Wolfgram explained they were still investigating if alcohol caused the deadly crash.

The 911 call obtained from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reveals Soules was picked up by a red truck.

“That’s still under investigation,” Sheriff Wolfgram said of if the driver has been identified.

Sheriff Wolfgram confirmed Soules, 35, is wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his “pretrial release.”

Us Weekly was the first to report on the ankle monitor, as a source claimed, “Chris has a location-monitoring device on his leg and had to surrender his passport. Chris hasn’t left his house yet. His family has been by his side.”

As Radar reported, Soules was arrested on April 24 after his Chevy truck slammed into a tractor, killing victim Kenneth Mosher. After making a frantic 911 call, Soules left the scene of the crime.

He was released the next day on a $10,000 cash bond.

He will return to court on Tuesday, May 2.

