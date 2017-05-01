Chris Fights Back: Bachelor Soules’ Demands Cops Preserve Evidence In Crash Probe

Chris Soules is playing hardball in his hit and run case! RadarOnline.com has learned that his attorneys have filed court documents warning the authorities not to delete ANY communications about his arrest, as they prepare for trial.

The documents stated the law enforcement agencies are obligated to preserve evidence and requested the “Halting [of] any process that destroys data, including but not limited to data destruction procedures (manual or automatic) and backup cycling.”

PHOTOS: NeNe Leakes’ Son In Near-Fatal Car Crash

The lawyers also want “any and all emails exchanged between law enforcement (including but not limited to the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol) and the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office relating to Chris Soules, the accident in which he was involved on or about April 25, 2017, or both.”

Soules was driving a pickup truck that slammed into the back of a tractor driven by Kenneth Mosher, 66, on Monday, April 24, at approximately 8pm. The tractor flipped over and Mosher was pronounced dead at the hospital following the accident. The released 9-1-1 call proved that Soules called for help after the accident and attempted to revive the victim, but he fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

PHOTOS: Kris Jenner Spotted Filming Scenes For ‘KUWTK’ After Frightening Car Crash!

Also requested were the emails and text messages from the three agencies regarding Soules and any social media posts made by the law enforcement agencies, as well as press releases.

Soules was originally scheduled to go to court on May 2, but the State of Iowa requested that it be pushed back.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.